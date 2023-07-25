BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.68%)
BIPL 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.48%)
BOP 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.53%)
DFML 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 54.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.48%)
FABL 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
FCCL 12.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.05%)
GGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 85.43 Increased By ▲ 6.08 (7.66%)
HUBC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.26%)
OGDC 87.29 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.15%)
PAEL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
PIOC 90.57 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.34%)
PPL 70.54 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.99%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
SSGC 9.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
TPLP 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.49%)
UNITY 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,700 Increased By 39.5 (0.85%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 236.5 (1.47%)
KSE100 46,417 Increased By 362.5 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,614 Increased By 157.6 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices rise with reinforced Chinese stimulus hopes

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2023 04:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Prices for copper and most base metals rose in London on Tuesday after top consumer China pledged to step up policy support for the economy, focusing on boosting domestic demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.5% to $8,646 per metric ton by 1037 GMT, after touching $8,675.5, its highest since July 14.

China’s top leaders on Monday signalled there would be more to come for the property sector that consumes a vast amount of metals.

“Although details are yet to be released and it is not like the big bazooka that some were hoping for, but one clear signal is that supportive measures will keep coming to stabilise growth,” said Amelia Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International.

“The omission of ‘houses are for living, not for speculation’ is likely to help to stabilise market sentiment. Nevertheless, how effective the actual policies are on base metals demand could still take some time to feed through,” she said.

Copper falls as China promises tortuous economic recovery

Copper, used in power and construction, is still down 9.5% from mid-January peaks achieved during a short-lived period of bright expectations for a post-pandemic boom in China.

The yuan also bounced on Tuesday on China’s promises to step up economy support, making dollar-denominated metals more attractive for Chinese buyers.

The markets are awaiting rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank later this week and anticipate 25 basis point rate hikes from both the central banks, but beyond that pricing diverges from policymakers’ rhetoric.

LME aluminium advanced 0.9% to $2,228 per metric ton, zinc increased 1.8% to $2,460, tin was up 0.2% at $28,645 while nickel rose 0.9% to $21,630. Lead fell 0.5% to $2,164.

Copper Copper prices LME copper Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Copper prices rise with reinforced Chinese stimulus hopes

Pakistan’s economic success top priority for US: Blinken

PM expects positive results amid improved energy and agri production

Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment till Aug 2

China replaces foreign minister Qin after brief stint and weeks of speculation

Russia plans to lower oil export discount to $20/bbl

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax plunges 78% in April-June

Three Palestinians killed by Israel troops: Palestinian ministry

Rain halts Pakistan’s charge after 12-run lead

Rs7.50 per unit hike in basic power tariff okayed by Nepra

Replacement of Guddu plant machinery: FIA to conduct probe into $32m payments to GE

Read more stories