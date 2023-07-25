BAFL 38.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
World

Russia launches sixth air attack on Kyiv in July

Reuters Published 25 Jul, 2023 10:48am

Russia launched its sixth air attack this month on Kyiv early on Tuesday, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said, with air raid alerts blaring for more than three hours over the city and east half of the country.

Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made Shahed drones, and based on preliminary information all the drones were downed by Ukraine’s air defence systems, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

There were no casualties or serious damage, though information was still being collected, he added.

Reuters could not independently verify information about the attacks.

Air raid sirens wailed for more than three hours across most of Ukraine’s east from about 1:40 a.m. (2240 GMT), the country’s Air Force said.

At 5:30 a.m. the Air Force said on its Telegram channel that there was a fresh threat of attacks on Ukraine’s east and southeast regions using ballistic weapons and issued air raid warnings for those areas.

