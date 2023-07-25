BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (8.31%)
Lahore, Sheikhupura: PM performs ground-breaking of 3 industrial zones

Recorder Report Published 25 Jul, 2023 06:20am

LAHORE: Emphasising the need for spreading network of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) across the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that the government would facilitate the investors.

He said this while performing ground-breaking of three industrial zones in Lahore and Sheikhupura on Monday. Ombre Special Economic Zone, Sundar Green Special Economic Zone and Smart Special Economic Zone are being built in Lahore and Sheikhupura.

While addressing the ceremony, the premier appreciated the private sector for chalking out a plan to establish the three SEZs and assured all-out support from the federal and Punjab governments. He said the commitment by the private sector to attract investment worth billions of rupees is also laudable, besides their plans to set up a three megawatt solar power plant and other allied facilities like the vocational training center.

SEZs to facilitate Chinese investment: govt

As far as the SEZs by the public sector are concerned, the government would provide land free of charge to the investors as it had done for the Bahawalpur Solar Park, he added.

“Owing to surge in oil prices, the only option is to exploit the potential of solar, wind and hydel energy for the cost-effectiveness of local products, the premier said.

The PM said the issue of circular debt is required to be addressed on a war-footing basis which is swelling due to line and transmission losses as well as power theft. He hoped that the interim government would also take all possible measures to keep the national economy on track of progress.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at Governor House Lahore.

In the meeting, the current situation of the country, especially the administrative and law and order situation of Punjab was discussed. Moreover, former Punjab Minister Rana Mushood also met the PM and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest. Sources claimed that Shehbaz asked the PML-N leaders to spread party message in every nook and corner of the country.

