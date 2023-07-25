BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (8.31%)
Pakistan

Power supply stable amid rain: KE spokesperson

Press Release Published 25 Jul, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: Power supply to the city remained stable during Monday's rain spell, spokesperson K-Electric stated. “As intermittent showers are forecast, citizens are advised to prioritize and practice safety and other necessary precautions.” said the spokesperson.

Designated teams are vigilant and actively monitoring the weather forecasts and are on standby to address any eventuality. KE teams are also in touch with the relevant departments to quickly address any faults and ensure a smooth supply.

With intermittent rain is forecast over the next few days it is important to follow safety precautions. Citizens are advised to keep a safe distance from electrical installations, including utility poles and transformers.

Illegal kundas and unauthorized TV/internet cables also pose as significant safety risks and are a known hazard during this rainy season.

For further assistance, customers can remain updated about the power supply situation via KE’s social media platforms, SMS, KE Live App or WhatsApp service or helpline at 118.

