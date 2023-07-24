BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (8.31%)
Sports

Final day of West Indies v India Test delayed by rain

AFP Published 24 Jul, 2023 07:19pm

PORT OF SPAIN: Rain delayed the start of play on the final day of the second and final Test between the West Indies and India at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Monday.

West Indies are set to resume at 76 for two in their second innings having been set a victory target of 365.

However steady early morning rain has eliminated the prospect of a prompt start and with the inclement weather forecasted to linger for much of the day, the window for an outright result may already be closing.

India on course to sweep series after Siraj wrecks West Indies

India lead the series 1-0 after a crushing innings and 141 runs triumph in the first Test in Dominica in three days.

However the two-time World Test Championship finalists would be favoured to complete a 2-0 sweep and will be hoping for at least a full session for their bowlers to claim the eight wickets needed for 12 more WTC points at the start of the new cycle.

West Indies’ chances of getting the remaining 289 runs for a famous series-levelling victory were always unlikely and the remote prospect of overhauling the target will be effectively eliminated the longer play is delayed.

