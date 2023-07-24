Sri Lankan shares break 15-day win streak as industrials, energy drag

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged by losses in industrials and energy stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.11% at 11,093.92, breaking its 15-session long winning streak.

Trading volume on the index fell to 78.5million shares from 117.4 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.60 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.90 million) from 3.29 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 564.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.17 billion rupees, the data showed.