Hong Kong court to hold hearings on China Evergrande restructuring plan in Sept

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2023 12:05pm
HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court will hold sanction hearings over whether to approve embattled Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group’s offshore debt restructuring plan on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6, the court ruled on Monday.

A convening hearing for Evergrande’s offshore debt restructuring plan was held in Hong Kong’s High Court on Monday.

A separate hearing will also take place at a Cayman Islands court on Tuesday.

