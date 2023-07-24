Hong Kong court to hold hearings on China Evergrande restructuring plan in Sept

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court will hold sanction hearings over whether to approve embattled Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group’s offshore debt restructuring plan on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6, the court ruled on Monday.

A convening hearing for Evergrande’s offshore debt restructuring plan was held in Hong Kong’s High Court on Monday.

Evergrande’s liabilities, depleted coffers raise business viability concerns

A separate hearing will also take place at a Cayman Islands court on Tuesday.