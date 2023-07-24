BAFL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (8.31%)
BIPL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.56%)
BOP 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.76%)
DFML 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.96%)
DGKC 54.51 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.85%)
FABL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.92%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.9%)
GGL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
HBL 79.47 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.85%)
HUBC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.94%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.91%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.36%)
MLCF 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.81%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.73%)
PIOC 88.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.65%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.93%)
TPLP 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.11%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.16%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 20.1 (0.43%)
BR30 16,114 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
KSE100 46,055 Increased By 134.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,456 Increased By 60.1 (0.37%)
7th straight fall: rupee settles at 287.92 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.39% in inter-bank market
  • Cumulatively, rupee has depreciated 4% in less than two weeks
Published July 24, 2023

Pakistani rupee sustained losses for the seventh successive session against the US dollar, as it depreciated 0.39% on Monday.

At close, the currency settled at 287.92, a decrease of Rs1.11, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In the last seven trading sessions, the rupee has lost nearly 4% of its value or Rs11.46 against the US dollar.

During the previous week, the rupee underwent significant depreciation falling 3.2% to settle at 286.81 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The fall on Friday was its sixth successive close in the negative zone as euphoria over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal faded to make way for fundamentals. The depreciation in the inter-bank market also reduced the gap with rates in the open market, one of the key metrics of how Pakistan’s Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the IMF would be judged as the programme moves forward.

Pakistan reported higher foreign exchange reserves during the previous week, but experts believe pressure on the currency will likely stay due to lifting of import restrictions and backlog of inward shipments that would make their way into the country.

In a key development, the United States had said that there is no quick solution to Pakistan’s economic problems but it should continue to work with the IMF to overcome its difficulties.

Globally, the US dollar made firm starts on Monday to a week full of central bank meetings.

The US dollar index was steady at 101.04.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were steady on Monday as traders expected more rate hikes from US and European central banks, but tightening supply and hopes for Chinese stimulus underpinned Brent at well above $80 a barrel.

