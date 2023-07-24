Maryam returns home

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz arrived back in Pakistan in the early hours of Sunday after a prolonged sojourn in Saudi Arabia and Dubai.

Her homecoming is marked by heightened anticipation, given the recent speculation surrounding the expected return schedule of PML-N supremo and deposed premier Nawaz Sharif.

Amidst the late hours of Sunday, Maryam Nawaz’s plane touched down at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, where she was warmly greeted by former PML-N MPA Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

After a brief exchange of pleasantries and heartfelt reunions, Maryam Nawaz, accompanied by her personal security team, made her way to her residence in Raiwind.

The journey to Pakistan followed her stay in Dubai, where she spent several days before proceeding to London, just two days ahead of Eidul Azha. The purpose of her London visit was to join her father, Nawaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister, in celebrating the religious festival together as a family.

In addition to the festivities, the trip provided a valuable opportunity for crucial political consultations with her father concerning the prevailing political situation in the country.

However, Maryam Nawaz’s return gains paramount importance as it coincides with the emerging details of Mian Nawaz Sharif’s impending return to Pakistan.

Sources privy to the matter said, Nawaz Sharif is expected to embark on a journey that will take him first to Saudi Arabia and Dubai. Subsequently, he will be returning to London, where he plans to stay for an estimated period of 5 to 6 weeks.