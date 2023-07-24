BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Bahawalpur: SMBR reviews Muharram arrangements

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabeel Javaid, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, inspected the district control room in connection with the security arrangements for the processions and gatherings of Muharram-ul-Haram. Various administrative measures, including improvements in service delivery, were discussed during a detailed briefing.

Present at the occasion were the focal person for the district control room Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Baqir Hussain and officials from different departments.

During the briefing, Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabeel Javaid was informed that a total of 575 mourning processions and 250 mourning gatherings would take place throughout the district during Muharram ul Haram. The monitoring of these events in the district control room is underway and focal persons from line departments are present to ensure smooth management.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Baqir Hussain briefed Nabeel Javaid about the possible flood situation and assured him that the flood conditions in the district are currently normal.

He mentioned that there is a capacity to store three lakh cusecs of water in Head Islam Hasilpur, and at present, 28 thousand cusecs of water have been received, while 27,000 units have been discharged. All necessary precautions have been taken to ensure safety from possible flooding, he added.

Moreover, Focal Person Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan briefed about the computerized system for handling daily received postal complaints. This system will enable Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa to promptly receive and process requests or complaints from any citizen.

The concerned officer can also mark urgent actions for immediate implementation through an online mechanism. Furthermore, a computerized display board has been set up to facilitate the acquisition of NOCs for the establishment of petrol pumps in the district.

SMBR praised the computerized systems for complaints handling and e-registration system for NOCs to improve service delivery.

He also conducted a surprise inspection of the revenue department offices. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Sarwar were also present during the inspection. He emphasized the need for maintenance and beautification of the revenue department buildings and assured that all possible measures would be taken to ensure its proper upkeep.

