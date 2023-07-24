Pesco CEO holds ‘Facebook live kutchery’

PESHAWAR: In order to listen public grievances and complaints, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Chief Executive Officer Arif Mehmood Khan Sadozai held a ‘Facebook live kutchery’ and directed instructions on the spot to the authorities concerned to resolve power consumers’ issues amicably.

According to a press release issued here, CEO Arif Mehmood Khan Sadozai organized an online open forum on Facebook, aiming at resolution of issues relating to electricity and addressing the grievances of power consumers.

In a Facebook live kutchery, orders were issued to resolve the problems of the consumers belonging to Peshawar, Khyber, Swabi, Mansehra, Swat, Bannu, Hazara-1, Hazara-2, and DI Khan Circles. Hundreds of people contacted the CEO on Facebook and registered their complaints regarding correction of electricity bills, installments of bills, low voltage, replacement/repair of damaged transformers, installation of poles and overbilling for immediate action.

The Pesco chief while speaking on the occasion said that electricity theft, non-payment of electricity bills and illegal connections were the big causes of power outages in many areas. The chief executive expressed these views during his interaction with the consumers on social media.

He issued instructions on the spot for speedily resolution of power consumers’ issues. To ensure uninterrupted power supply, he asked the consumers to pay their bills and discourage the menace of electricity theft.

Besides, while talking to the consumers, the CEO Pesco informed them that electricity theft, use of direct-hooks, and non-payment of electricity bills lead to an increase in load shedding. Therefore, he urged the people to avoid illegal use for electricity and pay the power bill on time, and install electricity meters at business centers. The Pesco chief sought public cooperation to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

