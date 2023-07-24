BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rains: JI assails Sindh govt over ‘lack’ of preparations

Recorder Report Published 24 Jul, 2023 07:00am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter Amir Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the ongoing rain spell in Karachi has turned streets into pools as the elected representatives are still deprived of their powers.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that even light rains submerged several roads in North Karachi and New Karachi areas because drains were full of sludge and garbage, and the concerned authorities failed to clear them before rains.

He regretted that the elected representatives had been deprived of due administrative and financial powers since they took oath on June 19, adding town chairmen in the affected areas worked on the self-help basis to facilitate people

He that the Sindh government, after the JI’s sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly building, promised to devolve powers at the grassroots level in accordance with the Article 140-A of the constitution. He alleged that the PPP govt the slot of Karachi mayor by ‘unfair means’ but didn’t devolve the powers. It depicts the feudal mindset of the PPP, he said.

Talking about the K-Electric, he said that as the national grid is providing electricity for Karachi so there is no need for the KE. The company is minting money from public by selling them costly electricity.

He said that the census results are crucial for delimitations and the representation of Karachiites in the provincial and federal governments.

He claimed that the population of Karachi is over 35 million and no one will be allowed to usurp their due rights and share in resources.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

rains Sindh Government JI Hafiz Naeemur Rehman Karachi rains drainage systems

Comments

1000 characters

Rains: JI assails Sindh govt over ‘lack’ of preparations

New GSP scheme’s fate hangs in the balance

PM vows to eliminate economic woes

PM urges people to avenge 2018 ‘poll rigging’

Caretaker setup: PPP asks PML-N to take allies on board

Five export-oriented sectors: SNGPL directed to supply gas/RLNG without any subsidy

Bifurcation of PESCO into two Discos approved

Tax on immovable properties: FBR urged to give taxpayers online declaration option

Punjab examines release of water into rivers by India

Flood-hit Swat, Dir, Chitral: Forces continue relief activities

Viral videos: US deeply concerned by India sexual assault case

Read more stories