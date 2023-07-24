Rains: JI assails Sindh govt over ‘lack’ of preparations

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter Amir Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the ongoing rain spell in Karachi has turned streets into pools as the elected representatives are still deprived of their powers.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that even light rains submerged several roads in North Karachi and New Karachi areas because drains were full of sludge and garbage, and the concerned authorities failed to clear them before rains.

He regretted that the elected representatives had been deprived of due administrative and financial powers since they took oath on June 19, adding town chairmen in the affected areas worked on the self-help basis to facilitate people

He that the Sindh government, after the JI’s sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly building, promised to devolve powers at the grassroots level in accordance with the Article 140-A of the constitution. He alleged that the PPP govt the slot of Karachi mayor by ‘unfair means’ but didn’t devolve the powers. It depicts the feudal mindset of the PPP, he said.

Talking about the K-Electric, he said that as the national grid is providing electricity for Karachi so there is no need for the KE. The company is minting money from public by selling them costly electricity.

He said that the census results are crucial for delimitations and the representation of Karachiites in the provincial and federal governments.

He claimed that the population of Karachi is over 35 million and no one will be allowed to usurp their due rights and share in resources.

