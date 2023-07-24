BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Pakistan

Mayor chairs meeting to review Muharram arrangements

NNI Published 24 Jul, 2023 07:01am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that during Muharram, people of every school of thought express their devotion and love to the martyrs of Karbala, the civic administration is solving problems together with the Ulema Kiram, the entire administration of Karachi is with me, all civil and municipal and law enforcement agencies are active and mobilized.

He expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting held in Frere Hall regarding the arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

Deputy mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, MD Sindh Solid waste Management Board Syed Imtiaz Shah, M D Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation Syed Salahuddin, DIG Traffic, Mayor Karachi representative for political affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Municipal Commissioner KMC Nauman Arshad, deputy commissioners, departmental heads, officers, scholars, A large number of Ulema Kiram and organizers of the Muharrum procession were also present.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Muharram teaches us sacrifice so we have to promote peace, fraternity, equality and fraternity among the citizens. He said that I myself am joining various processions and congregations.

Municipal works being done for cleanliness, repairing and carpeting of routes of Muharram Procession and fixing of water and Sewerage issues. The processions will also pass through their designated routes in a peaceful manner.

All the organizations including Rangers, Police, District Administration, Fire Brigade, Rescue are on board and are in full communication with each other, all the organizations are ensuring fool-proof arrangements so that the participants of Majlis and processions do not face any kind of problem.

Mayor Karachi said that seventh to tenth of Muharrum are important for during this majalis and processions of Muharrum are held in the city and this is our responsibility to facilitate them on this occasion.

All organizations are working together, the problems of water and sewage are being solved on a priority basis, on this occasion the Mayor of Karachi issued on the spot orders to solve the problems pointed out by the Ulema Kiram and organizers of Muharrum processions.

