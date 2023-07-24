BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold slips as dollar firms, focus on US Fed

Reuters Published 24 Jul, 2023 06:11am

NEW YORK: Gold fell on Friday, moving further away from a two-month peak hit in the last session, due to a stronger dollar and as investors remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,962.85 per ounce by 01:45 p.m. EDT (1745 GMT), but was set for a 0.4% rise this week. US gold futures settled 0.2% lower at $1,966.60.

The dollar index rose 0.2% to a more than one-week high after a positive weekly US jobless claims data, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

“Usually, we will see a softer gold market ahead of the interest rate decision and we’re seeing the metals in a softer environment ahead of that... I think rates are going to be somewhat strong for the foreseeable future,” said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

“Also, gold is having trouble getting above $2,000 per ounce level and we’re stuck right in the middle of the $1,900-$2,000 range for quite some time here.”

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points on July 26, and hopes that this increase would be its last had driven gold to its highest in about two months on Thursday.

Rising US interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

“If the Fed pours cold water on the notion that its rate hikes are coming to an end, that could prompt bullion to unwind some of its recent gains and falter back into the mid-$1,900s,” Exinity Chief Market Analyst Han Tan said.

Among other metals, spot silver eased 0.5% at $24.61 per ounce, after having hit its highest since May 11 in the last session.

Gold gold rate US Fed

Comments

1000 characters

Gold slips as dollar firms, focus on US Fed

New GSP scheme’s fate hangs in the balance

PM vows to eliminate economic woes

PM urges people to avenge 2018 ‘poll rigging’

Caretaker setup: PPP asks PML-N to take allies on board

Five export-oriented sectors: SNGPL directed to supply gas/RLNG without any subsidy

Bifurcation of PESCO into two Discos approved

Tax on immovable properties: FBR urged to give taxpayers online declaration option

Punjab examines release of water into rivers by India

Flood-hit Swat, Dir, Chitral: Forces continue relief activities

Viral videos: US deeply concerned by India sexual assault case

Read more stories