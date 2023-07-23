BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry: Messages from Haji Ghulam Ali Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Published 23 Jul, 2023 03:25am

TEXT: I am delighted that?the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry is organizing its 46th FPCCI Export Awards?2021-22 ceremonies in recognition of the services of Pakistani exporters.

The FPCCI Export Awards has earned an excellent recognition in all circles which is indeed a matter of pride for the award winners. The Awards promoted a healthy competition amongst the business persons and provided the impetus to strive harder for much more excellence. I am pleased to learn that FPCCI provides an opportunity to business community of Pakistan to analyze new and emerging trends in the local as well as international markets which will eventually enhance country's trade at global level.

I must emphasize here the need for joint efforts both by the Government and private sector to consolidate our foothold in the existing markets and at the same time, find new avenues for the expansion of our export base across the globe which is possible only when countries adopt export and investment-led growth policies for competitiveness, diversification and value addition.

I extend my heartiest appreciation to the President FPCCI and his team for organizing such a pride-worthy event and also congratulate all the winners for their dedicated and commendable efforts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

