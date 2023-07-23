The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry: Messages from Haji Ghulam Ali Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

TEXT: I am delighted that?the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry is organizing its 46th FPCCI Export Awards?2021-22 ceremonies in recognition of the services of Pakistani exporters.

The FPCCI Export Awards has earned an excellent recognition in all circles which is indeed a matter of pride for the award winners. The Awards promoted a healthy competition amongst the business persons and provided the impetus to strive harder for much more excellence. I am pleased to learn that FPCCI provides an opportunity to business community of Pakistan to analyze new and emerging trends in the local as well as international markets which will eventually enhance country's trade at global level.

I must emphasize here the need for joint efforts both by the Government and private sector to consolidate our foothold in the existing markets and at the same time, find new avenues for the expansion of our export base across the globe which is possible only when countries adopt export and investment-led growth policies for competitiveness, diversification and value addition.

I extend my heartiest appreciation to the President FPCCI and his team for organizing such a pride-worthy event and also congratulate all the winners for their dedicated and commendable efforts.

