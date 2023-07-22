BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 21, 2023
BR Web Desk Published July 22, 2023 Updated July 22, 2023 09:22am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • SC should be informed before military trials of civilians begin: chief justice

Read here for details.

  • We support rule of law, says US on Pakistan elections

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 settles just shy of 46,000 after 522-point increase

Read here for details.

  • Dar says no plan to impose new taxes on agriculture, construction sectors

Read here for details.

  • Petroleum dealers defer strike as ‘understanding’ reached with govt

Read here for details.

  • Fiscal year 2022-23: Govt borrows $10.84bn from multiple sources

Read here for details.

  • PTI says IMF acknowledges leadership’s support

Read here for details.

  • Judgment to quash reference against Justice Isa: CJP allows govt’s plea seeking to withdraw curative review petitions

Read here for details.

  • Islamabad airport to be outsourced for 15 years: govt

Read here for details.

