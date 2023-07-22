Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

SC should be informed before military trials of civilians begin: chief justice

We support rule of law, says US on Pakistan elections

KSE-100 settles just shy of 46,000 after 522-point increase

Dar says no plan to impose new taxes on agriculture, construction sectors

Petroleum dealers defer strike as ‘understanding’ reached with govt

Fiscal year 2022-23: Govt borrows $10.84bn from multiple sources

PTI says IMF acknowledges leadership’s support

Judgment to quash reference against Justice Isa: CJP allows govt’s plea seeking to withdraw curative review petitions

Islamabad airport to be outsourced for 15 years: govt

