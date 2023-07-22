BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Fiscal year 2022-23: Govt borrows $10.84bn from multiple sources

  • The Economic Affairs Division data shows that country borrowed $2.206 billion from foreign commercial banks during the fiscal year 2022-23
Tahir Amin Published July 22, 2023 Updated July 22, 2023 10:07am

ISLAMABAD: The government has borrowed $10.844 billion from multiple financing sources including $2.206 billion from foreign commercial banks during the fiscal year 2022-23 compared to $16.974 billion borrowed during the same period of 2021-22, showing a decline of around 37 percent.

The government had budgeted foreign assistance of $22.817 billion for the fiscal year 2022-23 including $7.5 billion foreign commercial banks. However, the $10.844 billion does not include the rollover of friendly countries’ deposits amounting to $6 billion (i.e. $3 billion each from China and Saudi Arabia), and the re-financing of Chinese loan of $1.3 billion.

The Economic Affairs Division data shows that the country borrowed $2.206 billion from foreign commercial banks during the fiscal year 2022-23 including $1.306 billion in June 2023. The government had budgeted $7.472 billion under the head of borrowing from foreign commercial banks, however, only $2.206 billion was materialized i.e. registered a shortfall of $5.266 billion during the fiscal year 2022-23.

July-May: Govt borrows $8.613bn from multiple sources

The country received $2.4.863 billion from foreign commercial banks during the same period of 2021-22.

The country received $1.166 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during the fiscal year 2022-23. Contrary to past practices, the EAD has also listed the loans taken from the IMF. If the IMF loan is excluded, then the country received $9.678 billion during the fiscal year 2022-23 compared to $16.974 billion during the same period of 2021-22, indicating the slowdown in inflows.

The government procured $2.231 billion in external loans in June 2023. The country received $788.97 million under the head of “Naya Pakistan Certificate” during the fiscal year including $46.03 million in June 2023.

The country received $5.224 billion from multilaterals, $1.458 billion from bilateral and $1.166 billion from IMF during July-June 2022-23. The non-project aid was $8.779 billion including $7.419 billion for budgetary support and project aid was $2.064 billion. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) disbursed $2.266 billion during the period under review compared to the budgeted $3.202 billion for the fiscal year 2022-23. The ADB disbursed $229.91 million in June 2023.

China disbursed $128.03 million during the fiscal year, however, no amount was received in June against the budgeted $49.02 million for the entire fiscal year.

Saudi Arabia disbursed $1.182 billion against the budgeted $800 million under the head of oil facility during the fiscal year 2022-23. The USA disbursed $31.13 million during the period under review against the budgeted $32.49 million for the fiscal year. Korea disbursed $27.42 million and France $33.81 million during the fiscal year 2022-23.

The IDA disbursed $1.907 billion against the budgeted $1.388 billion during the fiscal year 2022-23 including $429.33 million in June, IBRD $290.06 million against the budgeted $1.246 billion and Islamic Development Bank disbursed $16.81 million against the budgeted $3.38 million for the financial year.

The IsDB (short-term) disbursed $161 million in the fiscal year 2022-23. AIIB disbursed $558.96 million, while ECO (Trade Bank) disbursed $64.59 million in 2022-23.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy IMF foreign commercial banks Economic Affairs Division Chinese loan foreign assistance IMF and Pakistan Government borrows EAD data Economic distress friendly countries

Comments

1000 characters
zaya zaya Jul 22, 2023 06:37am
Tabulation would have been a better way to present the information and comparatives with 2021-22 years; its called Finance for Non-Finance people. Its not a criticism but its a critique (from a Financial Analyst), especially if English is not your first language and Finance is not your main profession.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 22, 2023 09:51am
What a prosperous, succesful country. Not!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Fiscal year 2022-23: Govt borrows $10.84bn from multiple sources

Dar informs National Assembly: No new tax on agriculture, real estate sectors

Islamabad airport to be outsourced for 15 years: govt

Agri tube-wells: Govt to implement solarisation project in phase-wise manner

May 9 mayhem accused: ‘There should be no trial without informing SC’

Judgment to quash reference against Justice Isa: CJP allows govt’s plea seeking to withdraw curative review petitions

Power Div says it has no control over Discos

NA body approves Pemra Amendment Bill 2023: New rules for electronic media announced

PTI says IMF acknowledges leadership’s support

Illicit trade: Cigarette makers question FBR’s performance

Read more stories