Jul 22, 2023
Friendly countries: SIFC approves projects for attracting investments

APP Published July 22, 2023 Updated July 22, 2023 09:35am

ISLAMABAD: The Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on Friday approved the projects for attracting investments from friendly countries in agricultural, livestock, minerals, mining, information technology, and energy sectors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, chairing the second meeting of the Apex Committee, directed to extend impeccable facilitation to the investors, interested in undertaking and actualising the projects.

‘SIFC’ termed ‘game-changer’ in relation to FDI prospects

The meeting, which was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, chief ministers, federal and provincial Ministers and high-level government officials, reviewed various projects presented by ministries for broaching with investors under the umbrella of SIFC.

The Apex Committee expressed satisfaction on functioning of the SIFC and its strategy to outreach the potential investors through conduct of seminars and project inaugurations.

zaya zaya Jul 22, 2023 06:42am
What Are New Key ... Projects? ... and details or just Castles in the Air to live in as already done that for the last 15 months and more over last 30 years by the same.
