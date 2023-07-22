Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 21, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,920.73
High: 46,122.16
Low: 45,391.55
Net Change: 522.42
Volume (000): 205,835
Value (000): 9,395,263
Makt Cap (000) 1,630,361,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,558.80
NET CH (+) 71.13
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,985.69
NET CH (+) 33.7
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,325.92
NET CH (+) 329.52
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,586.04
NET CH (+) 47.49
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,151.55
NET CH (-) 8.48
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,003.26
NET CH (+) 37.3
------------------------------------
As on: 21-July-2023
====================================
