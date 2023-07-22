KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 21, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,920.73 High: 46,122.16 Low: 45,391.55 Net Change: 522.42 Volume (000): 205,835 Value (000): 9,395,263 Makt Cap (000) 1,630,361,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,558.80 NET CH (+) 71.13 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,985.69 NET CH (+) 33.7 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,325.92 NET CH (+) 329.52 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,586.04 NET CH (+) 47.49 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,151.55 NET CH (-) 8.48 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,003.26 NET CH (+) 37.3 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-July-2023 ====================================

