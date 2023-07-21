BAFL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.93%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 80.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.59%)
OGDC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PAEL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.92%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
PPL 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.7%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
IT slide drags Indian shares; Reliance results eyed

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2023 04:14pm

BENGALURU: Indian shares declined on Friday to snap a six-day winning streak, dragged by information technology (IT) stocks after top software services provider Infosys slashed its revenue outlook and flagged weakness in client spending.

The Nifty 50 index settled 1.17% lower to 19,745, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 1.31% to 66,684.26. Despite the slide on Friday, the benchmarks extended gains for the fourth straight week, rising nearly 1% each.

IT fell 4.09%, with Infosys losing over 8% and dragging the markets down with it. The company, which reported a 10.9% rise in June-quarter profit on Thursday, halved its full-year revenue growth outlook, citing cuts in tech spending.

“The guidance cut from Infosys is a big shocker,” wrote three analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities. “The weaker outlook is not just Infosys-specific but captures a broader slowdown in the sector in key verticals.”

Consumer goods firm Hindustan Unilever lost 3.67% after missing June-quarter profit view on higher costs.

Indian shares open lower, dragged by IT stocks

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries fell 3.10% ahead of its June quarter results, post market hours on Friday. Global brokerage Macquarie downgraded the stock to “underperform” from “neutral” citing unfavourable valuations.

The slide in domestic equities comes after six straight sessions of gains, in which the benchmarks scaled fresh record highs.

“The short-term texture of the market is over-bought, hence we could see some profit booking at higher levels,” said Shrikant Chouhan, head of research (retail) at Kotak Securities.

Among individual stocks, Larsen & Toubro gained 3.88% to a fresh record high after bagging a construction order worth 70 billion rupees. The company will also consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares and payment of special dividends.

Union Bank of India jumped nearly 4%, pulling public sector banks up 0.25%, after posting higher June-quarter profit.

