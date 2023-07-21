BAFL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.93%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 80.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.59%)
OGDC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PAEL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.92%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
PPL 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.7%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 23.2 (0.5%)
BR30 16,039 Increased By 65.3 (0.41%)
KSE100 45,855 Increased By 456.4 (1.01%)
KSE30 16,381 Increased By 150.8 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat set for biggest weekly gain in 16 months on supply concerns

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2023 10:38am

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures rose on Friday and were poised for their biggest weekly gain in more than 16 months, as Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports raised worries over global supply.

Corn fell, while soybeans were largely unchanged. Both markets were on track for weekly gains on outlooks for hot and dry weather in key growing areas of the US Midwest.

“Prices for Black Sea wheat are going up as the war in Russia and Ukraine has escalated,” said one Singapore-based grains trader.

“Buyers are not panicking as of now, they are just waiting and watching.”

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5% at $7.30-3/4 a bushel, as of 0309 GMT, corn fell 0.4% to $5.44-1/4 a bushel and soybeans added a quarter of a cent to $14.05 a bushel.

For the week, wheat has climbed 10.5% and is poised for its biggest weekly gain since March 2022. Corn has added almost 6% and soybeans have gained 2.5%.

Renewed concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region underpinned wheat prices.

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday it would consider all ships travelling to Russian ports and Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea that are occupied by Moscow as potential carriers of military cargo from July 21.

The announcement came a day after the Kremlin said ships heading to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports could be considered military targets.

Wheat jumps to three-week high on Ukrainian supplies hit

Russia has jolted world grain markets with an escalation in the Black Sea, mounting three nights of air strikes on Ukrainian ports.

The International Grains Council on Thursday raised its forecast for 2023/24 global corn production by 9 million metric tons to 1.22 billion metric tons, largely reflecting an improved outlook in the United States.

The inter-governmental body, in a monthly update, forecast US corn production at 383.7 million metric tons, up from a previous projection of 373.4 million tons.

Rains that have slaked Argentina’s drought-hit farmlands have allowed soil moisture to recover and 71% of the area planned for wheat harvesting has now been planted under fair water conditions, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday, traders said.

The funds were net buyers of CBOT soyoil futures.

Wheat

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat set for biggest weekly gain in 16 months on supply concerns

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 500 points

‘Green channel’ facility: FBR increases clearance of imports and exports to 66pc

Incentives, innovative services: Remittance inflows from GCC states may soar to $20bn: experts

We support rule of law, says US on Pakistan elections

Section 4C of Income Tax Ord will only have prospective effect: IHC

Nepra approves positive adjustment of Rs1.90/unit for May

SC bench resumes hearing of petitions against military courts

Saudi summons Swedish diplomat over Holy Quran protests

Press conference: Moscow seeks explanation from Pakistan over denial of participation

Read more stories