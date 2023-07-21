Revised Pemra law introduced in NA

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday announced the formulation of a new Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) law after extensive consultation of the incumbent government with all stakeholders during last one year having prime objective to benefit journalists and foster a free and responsible media environment in the country.

Addressing at the National Assembly after the introduction of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the minister emphasized the current government’s unwavering commitment to a media landscape that is unbiased and accountable.

She expressed her appreciation to the august house and extended thanks to Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and the Cabinet for taking the matter of journalist-related legislation seriously since assuming power last year. This legislation marks a significant step towards empowering journalists and ensuring a media that operates with responsibility and integrity.

She said that amendments in the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002 will play a crucial role in reshaping the media landscape in Pakistan, ensuring accuracy, fairness, and accountability in media reporting and safeguarding the rights of media professionals and citizens alike.

She said that the government has proposed amendments to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) law, introducing modifications in 9 sections and adding 5 new sections.

In the amended version, significant changes have been made to Sections 2, 6, 8, 11, 13, 24, 26, 27, and 29 of the PEMRA law. Additionally, 5 new sections, including Section 20, 20-A, 29-A, 30-B, and 39-A, have been included.

The amendments in the bill she said, aimed at widening the scope of news coverage, allowing the inclusion of verified news, tolerance, economic progress, and child-related content in electronic media publications.

She said that according to the modified law, electronic media will be required to promote tolerance and inclusivity through authentic news reporting.

She said, the news content related to general development, energy, and economic progress are also included in the media publications.

She said, section 5 has been amended to ensure timely payment of salaries to employees in the electronic media sector. It required electronic media employers to make the required payments within two months.

Furthermore, Section 20-A enforces timely payment of salaries to employees in the electronic media and provides protection to the employees from non-payment by any broadcast media outlet. Earlier, ITNE covers only employees of newspaper, but now, in the new Section 20-B, electronic media has been mandated to promptly comply with all decisions and directives related to the timely payment of salaries for PEMRA and the Council of Complaints.

The minister said now the employees of electronic channels can challenge non payment of their dues/salaries.