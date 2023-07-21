BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.98%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.87%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
DFML 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.42%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.03%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUBC 80.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 30.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.12%)
OGDC 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.27%)
PIOC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.42%)
PPL 70.97 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.39%)
PRL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.83%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.91%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.84%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.02%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.16%)
BR100 4,594 Increased By 60 (1.32%)
BR30 15,974 Increased By 266.2 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,398 Increased By 303.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,230 Increased By 152.8 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares end at 1-month high

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2023 06:38am

PARIS: Europe’s STOXX 600 index closed at a one-month high on Thursday, supported by miners, banks and healthcare sectors, although chip stocks saw a heavy selloff after Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC’s bleak sales forecast.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.4%, extending gains to the third straight session. The index hit a day’s high of 464.17 points.

Upbeat corporate earnings and signs of a sharp slowdown in British consumer inflation added to hopes global price pressures eased.

European miners and healthcare sectors rose about 1.6% each, while banks added 0.6%. All sectors were among top performers on the day.

Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com, said these sectors were among the biggest losers in the first six months of the year.

“So it’s not uncommon to see a little bit of a gain. Traders are reassessing that maybe the stocks that have seen such losses in the first half of the year are looking a little bit more attractive at these current levels.”

Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 was also at a one-month high, with Anglo American boosting as it rose 3.3% after the global miner’s first-half copper production surged 42%.

The technology sector, which has gained nearly 23% this year, was the biggest sectoral loser in Europe with a 2.5% drop.

Semiconductor firms including ASML, ASM International and Aixtron fell between 2.7% and 5.6% after TSMC forecast a drop in 2023 sales with global economic woes denting demand for chips.

Second-quarter earnings for STOXX 600 companies are expected to fall 9.2% from the previous year, based on Refinitiv IBES data.

Saab climbed 4.1% after the Swedish defence group raised its organic sales growth forecast, while Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor gained 6.7% after reporting second-quarter earnings slightly above expectations.

Shares of Volvo Cars dropped 4.2% after the carmaker posted a 54% fall in its second-quarter operating earnings.

Electrolux slumped 20.3% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after Europe’s biggest home appliances maker swung to a quarterly loss, followed by a 8.2% drop in Essity after its second-quarter core earnings missed estimates.

Stockholm’s OMX 30 index fell 0.5%, closing at its lowest level in over two months.

The focus will now shift to key central bank meetings due next week, with traders expecting the European Central Bank to deliver a 25-basis-point rate hike.

European shares STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares end at 1-month high

‘Green channel’ facility: FBR increases clearance of imports and exports to 66pc

Incentives, innovative services: Remittance inflows from GCC states may soar to $20bn: experts

Pakistan urged to take the side of Ukraine

Ukraine conflict: PM for negotiated settlement

Press conference: Moscow seeks explanation over denial of participation

General election: Rs42.528bn TSG grant approved by ECC

ECP says election will be held by Oct 11 if NA dissolved on Aug 12

Section 4C of Income Tax Ord will only have prospective effect: IHC

Nepra approves positive adjustment of Rs1.90/unit for May

HSD price cut: Ogra says has no mandate to review or amend govt policy

Read more stories