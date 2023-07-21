Zong 4G says has revolutionized country’s digital landscape

BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
Published 21 Jul, 2023

ISLAMABAD: 2023 marks a momentous milestone for Zong 4G as it celebrates 15 years of unwavering excellence in Pakistan. Guided by the belief that the difference is digital. Zong 4G has revolutionized the country’s digital landscape through the widest 4G network, leaving an indelible mark through its adaptability, customer-centric approach, and unmatched network infrastructure.

Beyond being a telecom giant, Zong 4G has become the unrivaled digital provider for future generations, shaping the very fabric of Pakistan’s technological future.

At the forefront of technological advancement for over a decade and a half, Zong 4G has been instrumental in propelling the nation’s digital revolution. Pioneering the introduction of 3G and 4G networks and successfully testing 5G, Zong 4G has been a tireless advocate for technological progress, transforming the way Pakistan connects and communicates.

Committed to socio-economic upliftment, Zong 4G has invested significantly in expanding its network infrastructure, erecting over 14,000 towers nationwide. With a massive investment of over USD 3 billion, Zong 4G has extended its cutting-edge technology to even the remotest corners of the country. As a result, millions of Pakistanis now have access to the most affordable and best-in-class telecommunications services, bridging the digital divide and empowering individuals, businesses, and communities alike.

Zong 4G has made a concentrated effort along the One Belt One Road to improve infrastructure and invest in the country’s remotest corners and the communities around it. Zong 4G has also been one of the largest contributors to the country’s tax collection in the past 15 years.

Going beyond commercial success, Zong 4G actively contributes to society’s betterment. Understanding the importance of giving back, the company has positively impacted the lives of 6.6 million Pakistanis. By focusing on education, health, disaster relief, and environmental sustainability, Zong 4G leverages its resources and expertise to create a more inclusive and sustainable future.

Zong 4G’s resounding motto, “Let’s Get Digital,” resonates with the core of Pakistan’s digital and technological advancement and emerges as a trailblazer, relentlessly empowering and connecting people from all walks of life across the vast landscape of Pakistan.

Zong 4G has been at the forefront of the technological movement by offering cutting-edge solutions for their customers, bringing in new technologies such as 5G and IoT, building on existing infrastructure and investing in underdeveloped areas. They have introduced innovative and affordable International Roaming and Dialing offers for over 100+ countries, tailor-made to travelers’ needs. Zong 4G’s motto ensures that it remains ahead of the curve at all times.

As it embarks on the next 15 years, Zong 4G envisions the rise of “Gen Zong,” an era where the collective power of multiple generations fuels a digital revolution, propelling Pakistan into the realm of limitless possibilities.

