Induction ceremony of modern naval frigates held

KARACHI: The induction ceremony of two newly constructed Type 054 A/P frigates PNS SHAHJAHAN and TIPPU SULTAN held at Karachi.

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif graced the ceremony as chief guest. On arrival at PN Dockyard, the Minister was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

The ships are fitted with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors having capability to undertake naval operation under multi threat environment. The induction of ships in PN Fleet will significantly enhance the Combat Readiness of Pakistan Navy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest acknowledged PN efforts in ensuring seaward defence of Pakistan and contribution towards promoting peace and stability in the region. The Federal Minister emphasized on geo-strategic and geo-economic significance that necessitate a potent Naval Force to safeguard maritime frontiers of country and induction of these modern naval ships will significantly strengthen the defense capabilities of Pakistan. He also thanked and appreciated the efforts of Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard, China for timely construction and delivery of the ships to Pakistan.

Earlier during the welcome address, Chief of the Naval Staff termed the induction of modern ships whereby achieving a major milestone in modernizing PN Fleet. He acknowledged the support of Government of Pakistan for various PN modernization projects.

The ceremony was attended by civil, military and government representatives of Pakistan including officials of Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard, China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023