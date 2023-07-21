BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.98%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.87%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
DFML 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.42%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.03%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUBC 80.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 30.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.12%)
OGDC 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.27%)
PIOC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.42%)
PPL 70.97 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.39%)
PRL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.83%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.91%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.84%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.02%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.16%)
BR100 4,594 Increased By 60 (1.32%)
BR30 15,974 Increased By 266.2 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,398 Increased By 303.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,230 Increased By 152.8 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

DCs ordered to beef up security for foreigners

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2023 06:38am

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed all the Deputy Commissioners of the province to ensure tight security and take all possible steps to maintain the atmosphere of national unity, religious harmony and brotherhood during Muharram-ul-Haram.

While presiding over a video-link meeting of all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday the Chief Secretary also issued orders to tighten the security of foreigners, especially the Chinese, and asked the deputy commissioners to submit a report after holding meetings of the district intelligence committees.

The meeting reviewed security arrangements for Muharram and price control measures. The Chief Secretary said that the routes and timings fixed for Majalis and processions must be ensured and the administration should provide full support to the police for security arrangements. He said that a contingency plan should be in place to deal with any emergency situation.

The Chief Secretary said that supply of food items at fixed rates is the responsibility of administrative officers. He ordered the authorities to mobilize all the price control magistrates in the field to check profiteering.

He mentioned that hoarding and profiteering is not acceptable in any case, adding that hoarded wheat should be seized and sold in the market. The Chief Secretary also issued instructions regarding improving hospitals and municipal services in the districts.

The additional chief secretary home, secretaries of industries, food, livestock and other departments and officers concerned were also present. All the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Muharram ul Haram majalis Civil Secretariat Zahid Akhtar Zaman

Comments

1000 characters

DCs ordered to beef up security for foreigners

‘Green channel’ facility: FBR increases clearance of imports and exports to 66pc

Incentives, innovative services: Remittance inflows from GCC states may soar to $20bn: experts

Pakistan urged to take the side of Ukraine

Ukraine conflict: PM for negotiated settlement

Press conference: Moscow seeks explanation over denial of participation

General election: Rs42.528bn TSG grant approved by ECC

ECP says election will be held by Oct 11 if NA dissolved on Aug 12

Section 4C of Income Tax Ord will only have prospective effect: IHC

Nepra approves positive adjustment of Rs1.90/unit for May

HSD price cut: Ogra says has no mandate to review or amend govt policy

Read more stories