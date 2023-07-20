BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
Technology

YouTube hikes prices on US premium plans

Reuters Published 20 Jul, 2023 07:18pm

YouTube, Google’s video streaming platform, hiked prices on its monthly and annual premium plans in the United States.

The YouTube Premium plan would cost $13.99 a month in the U.S., up $2 from before, according to the company’s website on Thursday. The price for its annual plan was hiked by $20 to $139.99.

It was unclear if the price hikes would apply to other markets too. Google did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment.

Google Play introduces new screening policy for DLA in Pakistan

YouTube had in April introduced new features for its premium users including letting them host Google Meet sessions to watch videos on the platform together with other users.

It has also hiked prices for YouTube Music by $1 to $10.99 in the U.S. The move follows similar price increases by Amazon Music, Apple Music and Tidal.

