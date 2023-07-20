Crackdown against illegal constructions launched in Lahore

LAHORE: On the direction of caretaker Punjab Local Government Minister Amir Mir, a crackdown has been launched against illegal constructions throughout the city.

During this drive, particular attention has been given to addressing complaints related to construction works carried out without approved maps in Samanabad Zone, Wagah Zone and Dataganj Bakhsh Zone, disclosed a department’s spokesperson here on Wednesday.

In line with these efforts, constructions that exceeded the approved maps have been promptly demolished. Subsequently, the identified buildings have been sealed to pave the way for further legal action against their owners. The concerned officials have been instructed to diligently monitor these sealed buildings daily.

Swift legal actions have been taken against those owners who persisted with construction despite receiving notices. As part of the operation against illegal constructions, a building situated on the road adjacent to Main Multan Road has been sealed after additional constructions were removed.

Moreover, additional walls surrounding an industrial building near Attock Petrol Pump on Main GT Road were also demolished during the operation.

Along Main Siphon Road near PTCL Exchange Jalu Mor, action was taken against owners of illegal constructions, including commercial halls and shops. Similar legal measures have been enforced in Wagah zone and Dataganj Bakhsh zone, where additional constructions at four reported locations have faced legal consequences.

