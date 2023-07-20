WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== 19-Jul-23 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 18-Jul-23 17-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 13-Jul-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102851 0.102949 0.103457 0.103331 Euro 0.830386 0.829177 0.828419 0.827172 Japanese yen 0.005316 0.005369 0.005339 U.K. pound 0.968169 0.9657 0.967917 0.966538 U.S. dollar 0.737793 0.738359 0.738276 0.739735 Algerian dinar 0.005495 0.005497 0.005496 0.005491 Australian dollar 0.503249 0.503118 0.508598 0.503612 Botswana pula 0.056404 0.056146 Brazilian real 0.153598 0.152882 0.153965 0.154009 Brunei dollar 0.558469 0.558221 0.560319 0.55661 Canadian dollar 0.559358 0.559914 0.560021 0.563479 Chilean peso 0.000899 0.000908 0.000913 0.000912 Czech koruna 0.034838 0.034904 0.034838 0.034823 Danish krone 0.111447 0.111293 0.111221 0.110995 Indian rupee 0.008992 0.008988 0.008992 0.009008 Israeli New Shekel 0.202969 0.203125 0.204565 0.20446 Korean won 0.000583 0.000583 0.000578 0.000573 Kuwaiti dinar 2.41109 2.41215 2.4103 2.41507 Malaysian ringgit 0.162671 0.162099 0.163335 0.16055 Mauritian rupee 0.016257 0.01617 0.016208 0.016243 Mexican peso 0.044053 0.043987 0.043973 0.043796 New Zealand dollar 0.466839 0.469079 0.467143 Norwegian krone 0.073229 0.073757 0.073897 0.07354 Omani rial 1.91884 1.92031 1.92389 Peruvian sol 0.207696 0.207497 0.207499 Philippine peso 0.013558 0.013577 0.01353 0.013439 Polish zloty 0.187015 0.186379 0.186353 0.186219 Qatari riyal 0.20269 0.202846 0.203224 Russian ruble 0.008135 0.008166 0.008192 0.008203 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196745 0.196896 0.197263 Singapore dollar 0.558469 0.558221 0.560319 0.55661 South African rand 0.041101 0.040933 0.040967 0.041024 Swedish krona 0.072471 0.072268 0.072152 0.07133 Swiss franc 0.860099 0.859456 0.85936 0.857217 Thai baht 0.02151 0.021291 0.021329 0.02139 Trinidadian dollar 0.109327 0.109448 0.109418 0.109756 U.A.E. dirham 0.200897 0.201051 0.201425 Uruguayan peso 0.019402 0.019415 0.019368 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

