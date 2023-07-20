WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
19-Jul-23
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 18-Jul-23 17-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 13-Jul-23
Chinese yuan 0.102851 0.102949 0.103457 0.103331
Euro 0.830386 0.829177 0.828419 0.827172
Japanese yen 0.005316 0.005369 0.005339
U.K. pound 0.968169 0.9657 0.967917 0.966538
U.S. dollar 0.737793 0.738359 0.738276 0.739735
Algerian dinar 0.005495 0.005497 0.005496 0.005491
Australian dollar 0.503249 0.503118 0.508598 0.503612
Botswana pula 0.056404 0.056146
Brazilian real 0.153598 0.152882 0.153965 0.154009
Brunei dollar 0.558469 0.558221 0.560319 0.55661
Canadian dollar 0.559358 0.559914 0.560021 0.563479
Chilean peso 0.000899 0.000908 0.000913 0.000912
Czech koruna 0.034838 0.034904 0.034838 0.034823
Danish krone 0.111447 0.111293 0.111221 0.110995
Indian rupee 0.008992 0.008988 0.008992 0.009008
Israeli New Shekel 0.202969 0.203125 0.204565 0.20446
Korean won 0.000583 0.000583 0.000578 0.000573
Kuwaiti dinar 2.41109 2.41215 2.4103 2.41507
Malaysian ringgit 0.162671 0.162099 0.163335 0.16055
Mauritian rupee 0.016257 0.01617 0.016208 0.016243
Mexican peso 0.044053 0.043987 0.043973 0.043796
New Zealand dollar 0.466839 0.469079 0.467143
Norwegian krone 0.073229 0.073757 0.073897 0.07354
Omani rial 1.91884 1.92031 1.92389
Peruvian sol 0.207696 0.207497 0.207499
Philippine peso 0.013558 0.013577 0.01353 0.013439
Polish zloty 0.187015 0.186379 0.186353 0.186219
Qatari riyal 0.20269 0.202846 0.203224
Russian ruble 0.008135 0.008166 0.008192 0.008203
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196745 0.196896 0.197263
Singapore dollar 0.558469 0.558221 0.560319 0.55661
South African rand 0.041101 0.040933 0.040967 0.041024
Swedish krona 0.072471 0.072268 0.072152 0.07133
Swiss franc 0.860099 0.859456 0.85936 0.857217
Thai baht 0.02151 0.021291 0.021329 0.02139
Trinidadian dollar 0.109327 0.109448 0.109418 0.109756
U.A.E. dirham 0.200897 0.201051 0.201425
Uruguayan peso 0.019402 0.019415 0.019368
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
