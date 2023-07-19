Pakistan vs India clash set for September 2 as Asia Cup schedule confirmed

The 2023 Asia Cup will kick off in Multan, with Pakistan taking on Nepal on August 30, a day earlier than originally planned by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), according to the revised schedule announced on Wednesday.

Arch-rivals Pakistan and India will face off in the first-round clash in Kandy on September 2. If both teams qualify for the Super 4s, the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host that game on September 10.

The 50-over format tournament will be held from 30 August to 17 September, with event host Pakistan staging four matches and Sri Lanka holding nine matches.

Four venues will be used for the 13-match competition. In Pakistan, Multan will host the tournament opener between Pakistan and Nepal on 30 August before the action shifts to Lahore for the remaining three matches.

Sri Lanka will open their campaign against Bangladesh in Kandy on 31 August. The Islanders will use Kandy for the three first-round matches, Colombo for the five Super-4 stage fixtures, and the 17 September final.

After hosting the tournament opener in Multan, the remaining three matches in Pakistan will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

On 3 September, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will go head to head before Afghanistan takes on Sri Lanka on 5 September. If all goes according to the pre-event seeding, Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in both sides’ first Super-4 match on 6 September.

Pakistan and India are seeded as A1 and A2, respectively, with Nepal as the third side in Group A, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are seeded as B1 and B2 in Group B, respectively, with Afghanistan as the third. If Nepal and Afghanistan progress to the Super-4 stage from their respective groups, they will take the seeding of the sides that have dropped out in the first round.

Jay Shah, President of the Asian Cricket Council: “We are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023, a celebration of cricketing excellence that unites the nations of Asia in the spirit of competition and camaraderie. As President of the Asian Cricket Council, I extend my warmest regards and heartfelt wishes to all participating teams.

“The Asia Cup holds a special place in the hearts of cricket enthusiasts across the continent. It goes beyond just a tournament; it symbolises the rich tapestry of cultures, traditions, and shared passion for the game that binds our diverse nations together. This prestigious event showcases the players’ cricketing prowess and fosters a sense of unity and brotherhood among Asian countries.

“Let the tournament celebrate cricket’s beauty, a display of sporting excellence, and a reflection of the unity that binds our nations together. Together, let us witness cricketing magic unfold as each match becomes a chapter in a larger narrative of friendship and sportsmanship.

“On behalf of the Asian Cricket Council and cricket lovers across Asia, I extend my gratitude to the fellow board members, teams, organisers, sponsors, and fans who make this event possible. Your unwavering support is the driving force behind the success of the Asia Cup.

“May the Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 be an unforgettable journey, filled with moments of triumph, joy, and togetherness. Let us come together to witness the best of Asian cricket.”

Zaka Ashraf, Chair of the PCB Management Committee: “As Event Hosts, the ACC’s Asia Cup 2023 schedule announcement clarifies how we will plan and deliver this tournament to make it enjoyable for the participants and the fans. Our arrangements and hospitality are second to none, and this will be a great opportunity to showcase this at an international level again.

“For Pakistan, it will be the homecoming of the ACC Asia Cup after 15 long years. Our fans have waited for this for a long time, and as such, we look forward to making it bigger and better so that the fans and participants can start counting down the days leading up to the ICC Champions Trophy, which Pakistan will host in February 2025.

“I want to congratulate Nepal on qualifying for the Asia Cup and look forward to welcoming them along with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have previously played in Pakistan, it will be the first of many times for Nepal and Afghanistan, and I remain confident they will take away memories that will stay with them for a very long time.

“I am extremely happy for the Multan fans who will host the ACC Asia Cup 2023 opener and see their national side in action in a multi-team tournament for the first time since 1994. It remains one of my top priorities to ensure competitive cricket returns to historic venues nationwide.

“From the Pakistan team’s perspective, it will be an excellent opportunity for them to play in high-profile pressure matches and also aim to reclaim the title they last won in 2012. They have all the potential and capability to do that and a strong performance in the Asia Cup will give them the encouragement and confidence for subsequent series and events.”

MEN’S ODI ASIA CUP 2023 SCHEDULE

Aug 30 – Pakistan v Nepal, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan

Aug 31 – Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka

Sept 2 – Pakistan v India, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka

Sep 3 – Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

Sep 4 – India v Nepal, Pallekele International Cricket stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka

Sep 5 – Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

Sep 6 – A1 v B2 (Super-4), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

Sep 9 – B1 v B2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sep 10 – A1 v A2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sep 12 – A2 v B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sep 14 – A1 v B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sep 15 – A2 v B2, (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sep 17 – Final - 1 v 2, R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sep 18 – Reserve day for the final