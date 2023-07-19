BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
BIPL 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.41%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.94%)
DFML 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 53.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.93%)
FABL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.4%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.76%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
GGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.54%)
HUBC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.54%)
OGDC 84.28 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.94%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
PIOC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.08%)
PPL 68.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.63%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.82%)
TRG 102.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.3%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.86%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,534 Increased By 19.2 (0.43%)
BR30 15,708 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 45,095 Increased By 85.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,078 Increased By 110.8 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia keep England at bay after Broad strikes in fourth Test

AFP Published July 19, 2023 Updated July 19, 2023 06:25pm

MANCHESTER: Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith held firm after England’s Stuart Broad closed in on 600 Test wickets in the fourth Ashes Test on Wednesday.

Australia were 107-2 at lunch on the opening day at Old Trafford after being sent into bat by England captain Ben Stokes, with Labuschagne 29 not out and Smith 33 not out.

Earlier, Broad removed Usman Khawaja to take his career tally to 599 Test wickets on an initially overcast morning that promised to assist England’s quick bowlers.

But in a match England must win, at 2-1 down with two Tests to play, to maintain their hopes of regaining the Ashes, they would have wanted more than two wickets in the session.

Anderson recalled by England for fourth Ashes Test

History is against England. No side has won an Old Trafford Test after winning the toss and bowling.

Broad was aiming to heap further misery on David Warner, having already dismissed the Australia opener 17 times in Tests – including twice for a total of just five runs in England’s three-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley.

But, off the first ball of this match, Warner thrashed a wide delivery from Broad for four.

Broad, however, moved to 599 Test wickets when he had Khawaja, Australia’s other opener, lbw for three to leave the tourists 15-1.

James Anderson, England’s most successful Test bowler of all time, probed away from the end named after him on his Lancashire home ground after being recalled in place of Ollie Robinson in the only change to the hosts’ line-up.

Chris Woakes struck next to end a second-wicket stand of 46 following a long delay after the batsmen complained about the glare coming off the seats behind the bowler’s arm at the Anderson End.

Warner had made an assured 32 when he drove at Woakes outside off stump and edged to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

The next delivery saw Smith top-edge a pull off Woakes that just cleared Mark Wood at fine leg before going for four.

Smith was increasingly assured and shortly before lunch he lofted off-spinner Moeen Ali for a straight six.

England have won 13 of their last 16 Tests at Old Trafford, losing just once.

But that defeat was against Australia four years ago when Smith made a double century and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, recalled for this match, took six wickets in a 185-run win for the tourists.

Not since Ian Botham hit a celebrated hundred in 1981 have England enjoyed an Ashes win at the Manchester ground.

Stuart Broad Old Trafford Ashes series England VS Australia Ashes Test

Comments

1000 characters

Australia keep England at bay after Broad strikes in fourth Test

Rupee registers fourth straight loss, settles at 283.8 against US dollar

FY23: ADB says Pakistan’s economy weighed down by tighter monetary, fiscal policies

PTI chief hatched cipher conspiracy to benefit politically, says Rana Sanaullah

Military trials: SC adjourns hearing till Friday

Atlas Honda sees $25mn in exports in MY24: Ismail Iqbal Securities

Pakistani passport retains status as fourth-worst in the world

For Pakistan’s agriculture sector: HBL to establish subsidiary

Pakistan’s central bank designates NBP, HBL & UBL as D-SIBs

ADB cuts inflation forecast for developing Asia

LoI to IMF: govt pledges fiscal discipline

Read more stories