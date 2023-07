LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets jumped at the start of trading Wednesday following rallies on Wall Street and in Asia.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index advanced 1.1 percent to 7,535.29 points, boosted also by news that UK inflation dropped by a larger-than-expected amount in June.

European stocks waver at open

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index climbed 0.7 percent to 16,237.16 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.8 percent to 7,377.38.