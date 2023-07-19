Zardari, Bilawal meet PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the prevailing political situation, as consultation process began on installing a caretaker setup ahead of general polls.

According to a statement of the PM Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed both leaders at the PM House.

“Detailed consultations were held on the overall political situation of the country in the meeting,” it added.

