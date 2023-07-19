PDWP approves one scheme of LG sector

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved one development scheme of the local government sector with an estimated cost of Rs 62043.267 million.

The scheme was approved in the 04th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current financial year 2023-24. The meeting was presided over by the Chairman P&D Board Ali Sarfraz Hussain.

Development Resilient Environment and Advancing Municipal Services-I (DREAMS-I) was approved at the cost of Rs 62043.267 million.

Secretary P&D Board Sohail Anwar, all Members of the P&D Board, provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023