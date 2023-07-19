Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 18, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,009.34
High: 45,240.21
Low: 44,848.39
Net Change: 33.27
Volume (000): 125,418
Value (000): 5,826,916
Makt Cap (000) 1,598,010,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,435.18
NET CH (-) 104.86
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,933.60
NET CH (-) 28.89
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,654.49
NET CH (+) 42.06
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,426.23
NET CH (+) 4.27
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,063.57
NET CH (-) 19.65
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,978.71
NET CH (+) 12.78
------------------------------------
As on: 18-July-2023
====================================
