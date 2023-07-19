KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 18, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,009.34 High: 45,240.21 Low: 44,848.39 Net Change: 33.27 Volume (000): 125,418 Value (000): 5,826,916 Makt Cap (000) 1,598,010,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,435.18 NET CH (-) 104.86 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,933.60 NET CH (-) 28.89 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,654.49 NET CH (+) 42.06 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,426.23 NET CH (+) 4.27 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,063.57 NET CH (-) 19.65 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,978.71 NET CH (+) 12.78 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-July-2023 ====================================

