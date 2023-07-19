BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 18, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 45,009.34
High:                      45,240.21
Low:                       44,848.39
Net Change:                    33.27
Volume (000):                125,418
Value (000):               5,826,916
Makt Cap (000)         1,598,010,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,435.18
NET CH                    (-) 104.86
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,933.60
NET CH                     (-) 28.89
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,654.49
NET CH                     (+) 42.06
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,426.23
NET CH                      (+) 4.27
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,063.57
NET CH                     (-) 19.65
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,978.71
NET CH                     (+) 12.78
------------------------------------
As on:                  18-July-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Oil and Gas Index BR Tech. & Comm. Index

