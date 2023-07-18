BAFL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
BIPL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
BOP 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.84%)
CNERGY 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.64%)
DFML 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
DGKC 54.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.2%)
FABL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FCCL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
FFL 6.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
HBL 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUBC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
MLCF 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
OGDC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
PIOC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.31%)
PPL 67.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.18%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.94%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.32%)
SSGC 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.17%)
TPLP 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.41%)
TRG 101.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.99%)
UNITY 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,501 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.44%)
BR30 15,666 Decreased By -118.1 (-0.75%)
KSE100 44,911 Decreased By -132 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,923 Decreased By -42.1 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance SMBL (Summit Bank Limited) 1.90 Increased By ▲ 6.74%

SBP approves renaming Summit Bank to Bank Makramah

BR Web Desk Published 18 Jul, 2023 11:40am

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has approved the renaming of Summit Bank Limited (SMBL) to Bank Makarma Limited (BML).

The development was shared by Summit Bank in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“In furtherance to the announcement made earlier by SMBL at PSX through letter no. SMBL/CSD/2023/06-07 dated June 13, 2023, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Bank, through a resolution passed by circulation on July 17, 2023 (in accordance with section 179 of the Companies Act, 2017), have acceded to the following whereby:

“The name of the Bank shall be changed from ‘Summit Bank Limited’ to ‘Bank Makramah Limited’ (BML),” read the notice.

SMBL informed that a No Objection Certificate (NOC) / consent has already been received from the State Bank of Pakistan on July 17, 2023 in this regard.

“The name change will become effective upon procuring other relevant regulatory approvals and obtaining the approval of the shareholders of SMBL in an Extraordinary General Meeting, through special resolution, and the restatement of the Memorandum & Articles of Association of the bank incorporating the change of name and further aligning it with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2017 alongside few other matters of special business,” read the notice.

The change in name comes after prominent UAE investor Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah, acquired a controlling stake in Summit Bank.

Back in April, Lootah subscribed to 3.98 billion new shares of the bank at Rs2.51 per share, which translates into a subscription amount of Rs10 billion, giving him a majority equity stake.

The investor’s vision for the bank is to transform it into a full-fledged Islamic bank, providing exceptional services, innovative products and a commitment to the principles of Islamic finance, a statement added.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) SBP banking sector Summit Bank Limited SMBL Islamic banking share Hussain Lootah bank renaming Bank Makarma Limited

Comments

1000 characters

SBP approves renaming Summit Bank to Bank Makramah

YoY: Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 43% to $27.6bn in FY23

US says Taliban has ‘responsibility to prevent Afghanistan from being used as a safe haven’ for terrorists

Military courts: SC resumes hearing

Army backs economic revival plan

Saudi Arabia and Turkiye sign agreements on energy, defence and other fields

FBR issues new indemnity bond for EFS users

Base power tariff hike: PD yet to secure cabinet’s nod

AEDB merged with PPIB

KE interested in power off-take from ACWA’s RE projects

Read more stories