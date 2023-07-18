BAFL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
BIPL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
BOP 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
DGKC 54.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.25%)
FABL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
HBL 78.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUBC 79.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
OGDC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PAEL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.16%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
PPL 68.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
PRL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
SSGC 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 9.5 (0.21%)
BR30 15,786 Increased By 1.5 (0.01%)
KSE100 45,146 Increased By 102.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 15,994 Increased By 29.1 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

No going back, Ronaldo closes door on return to Europe

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2023 10:14am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo said there is no chance of him playing club football in Europe again and that the Saudi Arabian league is better than Major League Soccer, where his great rival Lionel Messi has chosen to begin the next chapter in his career.

Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in December on a 2-1/2 year contract following his exit from Manchester United, said he had paved the way for other top players to sign with Saudi teams and that more would make the move to the desert kingdom.

The 38-year-old Portugal captain, speaking after Al Nassr’s 5-0 loss to Celta Vigo in a pre-season friendly on Monday, said most European leagues were in decline.

“I’m 100% sure I won’t return to any European club. I’m 38-years-old,” ESPN quoted him as saying. “European football has lost a lot of quality. The only valid one and still doing good is the (English) Premier League. They’re way ahead of all the other leagues.”

Ronaldo’s long-time rival Messi was also linked with a move to Saudi Arabia before the Argentine World Cup winner completed a transfer to MLS side Inter Miami, signing a deal until 2025.

Furious Ronaldo storms off pitch after Al-Nassr defeat

“The Saudi league is better than MLS,” Ronaldo said.

“Now all the players are coming here … In one year, more top players will come to Saudi Arabia.” Several high-profile players have followed Ronaldo to the Saudi league, including Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema from Real Madrid and N’Golo Kante from Chelsea, who both joined champions Al-Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

Comments

1000 characters

No going back, Ronaldo closes door on return to Europe

LHC suspends order stopping transfer of land to army

FBR issues new indemnity bond for EFS users

Base power tariff hike: PD yet to secure cabinet’s nod

AEDB merged with PPIB

Russia exits deal for export of Ukrainian grain

Tubewells’ solarisation: ECNEC approves PC-1 of Rs377.236bn plan

Social development: HBL says has made significant contribution

KE interested in power off-take from ACWA’s RE projects

Military courts: Govt urges SC to reject pleas challenging civilians’ trial

OCAC assails Ogra’s HSD price cut decision

Read more stories