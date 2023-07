BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher and hit fresh record highs for the third session in a row on Tuesday, led by index heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank amid mixed global cues.

Reliance Industries lift Indian shares to fresh highs

The Nifty 50 index rose 0.44% to 19,798.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.54% to 66,950.56, as of 9:17 a.m. IST.