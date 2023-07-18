BAFL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.5%)
BIPL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (17.96%)
CNERGY 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
DFML 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.53%)
DGKC 55.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.46%)
FABL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.67%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.63%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HBL 78.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUBC 79.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
PAEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PIOC 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.3%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.73 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.38%)
SSGC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.01%)
TELE 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
TPLP 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 103.16 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.1%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,521 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,784 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,043 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,965 Decreased By -50.5 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘PTI Parliamentarians’ launched by Khattak

APP Published 18 Jul, 2023 05:51am

PESHAWAR: Former chief minister, Pervez Khattak here Monday launched a new political party under the name of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP), claiming the support of 57 ex-assembly members and senior politicians mostly belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pervez Khattak has announced the new party name after holding important meeting with his close aides at a hotel here where around 57 ex-assembly members have joined PTI Parliamentarians and expressed confidence in Pervez Khattak leadership.

Prominent among those 57 ex-assembly members and politicians that joined the party included former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan, ex- MNA Shaukat Ali and former environment minister Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar.

With the establishment of PTI Parliamentarians, political observers said that PTI was now completely finished in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pervez Khattak had served as PTI’s KP President, central secretary general and chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the PTI government and later quit the post of PTI KP president after condemning the May 9 vandalism.

Khattak announced the new party after he was expelled from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) last week and the move was considered a big political setback for the PTI chief, especially, in KP where his party ruled for nine years.

political party Pervez Khattak PTI parliamentarians new political party

Comments

1000 characters

‘PTI Parliamentarians’ launched by Khattak

LHC suspends order stopping transfer of land to army

FBR issues new indemnity bond for EFS users

Base power tariff hike: PD yet to secure cabinet’s nod

AEDB merged with PPIB

Russia exits deal for export of Ukrainian grain

Tubewells’ solarisation: ECNEC approves PC-1 of Rs377.236bn plan

Social development: HBL says has made significant contribution

KE interested in power off-take from ACWA’s RE projects

Military courts: Govt urges SC to reject pleas challenging civilians’ trial

OCAC assails Ogra’s HSD price cut decision

Read more stories