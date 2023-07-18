Pakistan possesses immense potential to lead way in climate action: WWF chief

LAHORE: The newly appointed President of the WWF International Pakistan Dr Adil Najam said here on Monday that Pakistan possesses immense potential to lead the way in climate action, and collective efforts are essential in turning challenges into solutions.

Dr Adil Najam, a renowned scholar on global climate action was speaking at a press conference titled “accelerating climate action: shaping Pakistan’s future” arranged by the WWF Pakistan to underscore the urgent need for a robust climate change response from all stakeholders in Pakistan.

Adil Najam shed light on the profound global challenge that climate change presents and specifically focused on the potential opportunities for Pakistan. As one of the top ten countries most vulnerable to climate change, Dr Najam explored how Pakistan can transform this challenge into an opportunity through the formulation and implementation of comprehensive climate policies and initiatives.

Pakistan’s vulnerability to the impacts of climate change has become increasingly evident, as demonstrated by the catastrophic floods of 2002, serving as a stark reminder of the nation's exposure to the climate crisis.

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General of WWF-Pakistan, and the Dr Adil Najam also discussed the critical role Pakistan can play in shaping global climate action, harnessing opportunities, and developing sustainable solutions to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Hammad Naqi Khan shared insights into WWF-Pakistan’s ongoing initiatives aimed at addressing the climate crisis. He highlighted the significance of multi-stakeholder collaboration between government entities, civil society, and businesses in bolstering Pakistan's resilience against extreme weather events. He stated, “Collaboration is at the center of WWF’s work and our recently approved Recharge Pakistan project is perhaps the greatest testament to this as it brings together both government and private stakeholders. Only through collaboration and exchange of resources can we forge a path towards a greener and more sustainable future for Pakistan.”

The press conference served as a call to action, seeking the commitment of all participants to work collectively towards a future where Pakistan emerges not only as a nation resilient to climate disasters but also as a leading advocate in global climate response.

Meanwhile, addressing a talk on “Now or Never: The Urgent Need to Take Climate Action for a Sustainable Future” at GC University Lahore, Adil Najam said that it was a high time we face the realities of climate change and take bold, immediate actions to protect our only home, planet Earth. He also emphasized that humans, as a species, are very good at adaptation, and we should look at the climate change not only as problem but also as an opportunity.

He mentioned that while we may think globally about climate change, we need to act locally and see this as our individual responsibilities. He also raised his voice against the increasing use of plastic in human lives.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi highlighted that living in a polluted environment reduces the quality of life and life expectancy. He discussed the concept of trusteeship for the Earth, stating that the current generation needs to fulfill its needs without compromising the needs of future generations.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized that one important message from this invited talk is that it is our own responsibility to understand the nature of this problem and bring about behavioral change in ourselves, our families, and our communities.

He added, “Own your issues and confront those problems head-on. And if our university students cannot have that kind of conviction, who would have it in Pakistan?”

