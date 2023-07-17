BAFL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.5%)
BIPL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (17.96%)
CNERGY 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
DFML 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.53%)
DGKC 55.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.46%)
FABL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.67%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.63%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HBL 78.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUBC 79.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
PAEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PIOC 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.3%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.73 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.38%)
SSGC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.01%)
TELE 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
TPLP 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 103.16 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.1%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,521 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,784 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,043 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,965 Decreased By -50.5 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar falls as market consolidates; cocoa gains

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2023 07:03pm

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on the ICE exchange fell on Monday as the market consolidated recent gains linked to supply tightness and weather concerns, while cocoa headed back up.

Sugar import: Cut in tax rates amongst reasons behind huge income tax exemptions cost

Sugar

  • October raw sugar fell 1.6% to 23.94 cents per lb? at 1240 GMT, having hit a two-week high on Friday?.

  • Dealers said the market is underpinned by concerns that the El Nino weather event is starting to bite in key producers India and Thailand, but added this is to some extent priced in.

  • Raw sugar speculators cut their net long position by 4,344 contracts to 85,435 in the week to July 11, data showed.

  • October white sugar fell 1.4% to $676.20 a metric ton.

  • White sugar speculators raised their net long position by 1,655 lots to 14,240 lots as of July 11, data showed.

Cocoa

  • September London cocoa ??rose 0.5% to 2,511 pounds per metric ton.

  • Dealers said recent data on the cocoa grind, a measure of demand, shows processing is to some extent shifting from Europe to Ivory Coast, rather than falling outright.

  • The North American grind is scheduled for July 20.

  • London cocoa speculators cut their net long position by 3,425 lots to 88,109 lots as of July 11, data showed.

  • September New York cocoa dipped 0.1% to $3,348 a metric ton.

  • New York cocoa speculators cut their net long position by 1,586 contracts to 47,566 in the week to July 11, data showed.

Coffee

  • September arabica coffee fell 2.2% to $1.5720 per lb.

  • Arabica coffee speculators increased their net short position by 2,819 contracts to 13,342 in the week to July 11, data showed.

  • September robusta coffee rose 0.5% to $2,554 a metric ton.

  • Robusta coffee speculators cut their net long position by 1,816 lots to 38,810 lots as of July 11, data showed.

Coffee Cocoa Sugar

Comments

1000 characters

Raw sugar falls as market consolidates; cocoa gains

Army's top brass vows to support govt’s 'strategic initiatives' for economic revival

PRL, Air Link look to acquire majority stake, control of Shell Pakistan

Rupee sees back-to-back losses, settles at 279.26 against US dollar

'PTI Parliamentarians': Pervez Khattak officially launches new political party

Parvez Elahi detained for 30 days under MPO

Illegal loan apps: govt bans dozens as crackdown finally begins

PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to Sri Lankan president for support in IMF deal

Oil slides more than 1% as Chinese GDP dents demand hopes

KSE-100 ends marginally lower after range-bound session

China reports record temperature for mid-July at 52.2C

Read more stories