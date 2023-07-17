Raw sugar falls as market consolidates; cocoa gains

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on the ICE exchange fell on Monday as the market consolidated recent gains linked to supply tightness and weather concerns, while cocoa headed back up.

October raw sugar fell 1.6% to 23.94 cents per lb? at 1240 GMT, having hit a two-week high on Friday?.

Dealers said the market is underpinned by concerns that the El Nino weather event is starting to bite in key producers India and Thailand, but added this is to some extent priced in.

Raw sugar speculators cut their net long position by 4,344 contracts to 85,435 in the week to July 11, data showed.

October white sugar fell 1.4% to $676.20 a metric ton.