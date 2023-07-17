BAFL 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.53%)
Morgan Stanley cuts China’s 2023 and 2024 growth forecasts

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2023 03:54pm

LONDON: Morgan Stanley revised down its China 2023 economic growth forecast by 0.7 percentage points to 5% on Monday after the country reported a “weak” second quarter GDP reading.

Adding that government was also being slow to provide stimulus, Morgan Stanley’s analysts said: “Market scepticism on China’s growth outlook is on the rise”.

China’s economy grew 6.3% on-year in second quarter

The bank also trimmed its 2024 GDP forecast by 40 basis point, to 4.5%, which it said implied “a return to China’s post-Covid potential growth trend”.

