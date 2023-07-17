Parvez Elahi detained for 30 days under MPO

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervez Elahi has been detained under the Maintainance of Public Order for 30 days, Aaj News reported.

He was detained after Lahore deputy commissioner (DC) issued a 30-day detention on Sunday following Lahore police’s written request for allegedly disturbing the peace in connection with three cases.

The police further wrote that Elahi had the “potential to disrupt the public peace and tranquility and to provoke people illegally for taking law into their hands”.

The PTI president will be held in custody at Camp Jail Lahore under the supervision of the Camp Jail Superintendent for the next month.

Later, Elahi’s legal team moved the Lahore High Court (LHC), requesting it to dismiss the order.

Elahi has named Punjab government, Lahore Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar, the Federal Investigating Agency, the National Accountability Bureau, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment, the Lahore IG (Prisons) and the Lahore DC as respondents in the plea.

Elahi was first arrested on June 1 from outside his Lahore residence by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for allegedly taking kickbacks in development projects.

He was again arrested the next day by the ACE in a similar case registered in its Gujran­wala region.