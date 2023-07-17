BAFL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.53%)
BIPL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.73%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
DFML 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.77%)
DGKC 55.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.15%)
FABL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FCCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
FFL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.82%)
GGL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.22%)
HBL 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUBC 79.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
OGDC 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.39%)
PAEL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.69%)
PIBTL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
PIOC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.27%)
PPL 68.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.34%)
PRL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.13%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.63%)
SSGC 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.55%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
TPLP 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
TRG 104.30 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.21%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,535 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 15,863 Increased By 42.9 (0.27%)
KSE100 45,151 Increased By 82.8 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,009 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn jumps to two-week high, wheat rises for third session

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2023 09:39am

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn and soybean futures gained more ground on Monday, building on last week’s rise as concerns over dry weather in the U.S. Midwest drove prices higher.

Wheat climbed nearly 1% as slowing exports from the Black Sea region and lower output in China supported prices.

“I think corn and soybean markets are gathering weather concerns at present,” said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

Corn near 2-1/2-year low on higher US output forecast, soybeans rise

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.7% at $5.17-3/4 a bushel, as of 0231 GMT, after touching its highest since June 30 at $5.23 earlier in the day.

Soybeans climbed 0.8% to $13.81 a bushel, while wheat gained 0.9% to $6.67-1/4 a bushel, have risen earlier in the session to $6.71, the highest since July 6.

Concerns over dryness in the U.S. Midwest also supported corn and soybean futures. The U.S. corn crop is going through its key pollination phase and a lack of moisture could curb yields.

A U.N.-brokered deal that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain has not been extended as of Sunday, but “everything is possible,” the Russian TASS state news agency reported, citing two unnamed United Nations sources.

The last ship to travel under the U.N.-brokered deal left the port of Odesa early on Sunday ahead of a deadline to extend the agreement, according to a Reuters witness and MarineTraffic.com.

China’s summer wheat output fell 0.9% this year, official data showed on Saturday, the first decline in seven years after heavy rain hit key growing areas just ahead of the harvest.

Output in the grain’s top grower in the world fell to 134.53 million metric tons, the National Bureau of Statistics said, although it added that this year still brought a bumper harvest.

Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to July 11, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

Corn US corn

Comments

1000 characters

Corn jumps to two-week high, wheat rises for third session

Intra-day update: rupee relatively stable against US dollar

PM briefed on PIA reforms

Exporters’ issues: PM for establishing one-window facilitation centres

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada’s families: FBR urged to address issue of reduction in income tax liability

O&M costs: CPPA-G accused of taking ‘unlawful’ actions against LEL

Govt to set up authority to regulate private security agencies

SEZs to facilitate Chinese investment: govt

Financial close of M-6: NHA approves EOT

Savage heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

Wagner fighters arrive in C Africa: Russian security group

Read more stories