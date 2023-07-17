Mayor orders cleaning of drains before rains

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that drains should be cleaned before expected rains.

“Large stones and blocks are being removed from rain drains; citizens should support the institutions in this regard; construction materials should not be dumped in rain drains during construction work. All KMC departments should mobilize and work,” he said.

He said this while inspecting drains including the post office drain in Central District.

PPP South District General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Central District President Masroor Ahsan, General Secretary Dil Muhammad, officers of KMC Engineering Department was also present on the occasion.

Mayor Karachi said that the cleaning of storm water drains is ongoing at more than 50 places in the city on a daily basis and it should be continued continuously so that rain water can be drained in these drains even during heavy rains. He said that the town Municipal Corporations have also been directed to expeditiously complete the cleaning of small drains in their respective areas and keep staff active during monsoons to divert the rainwater through these small drains to the larger drains. He also instructed them to take care of cleanliness in their respective areas, especially during the rainy season, spray disinfectants.

He said that the party leadership’s vision, goodwill and Dedication is required for carrying out uplift works. Our leadership is sincere to the city, province and country. We have to keep our city clean, the leadership of the People’s Party wants to see work done in this city, when the political leadership is present on the ground, work is also done, he told the officers to do all the work for the convenience of the citizens.

He said that the process of continuous monitoring of the works started for the convenience of the citizens is being ensured so that the development works in the city are sustainable and the citizens can benefit from them for a long time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023