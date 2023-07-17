BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mayor orders cleaning of drains before rains

Recorder Report Published 17 Jul, 2023 03:47am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that drains should be cleaned before expected rains.

“Large stones and blocks are being removed from rain drains; citizens should support the institutions in this regard; construction materials should not be dumped in rain drains during construction work. All KMC departments should mobilize and work,” he said.

He said this while inspecting drains including the post office drain in Central District.

PPP South District General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Central District President Masroor Ahsan, General Secretary Dil Muhammad, officers of KMC Engineering Department was also present on the occasion.

Mayor Karachi said that the cleaning of storm water drains is ongoing at more than 50 places in the city on a daily basis and it should be continued continuously so that rain water can be drained in these drains even during heavy rains. He said that the town Municipal Corporations have also been directed to expeditiously complete the cleaning of small drains in their respective areas and keep staff active during monsoons to divert the rainwater through these small drains to the larger drains. He also instructed them to take care of cleanliness in their respective areas, especially during the rainy season, spray disinfectants.

He said that the party leadership’s vision, goodwill and Dedication is required for carrying out uplift works. Our leadership is sincere to the city, province and country. We have to keep our city clean, the leadership of the People’s Party wants to see work done in this city, when the political leadership is present on the ground, work is also done, he told the officers to do all the work for the convenience of the citizens.

He said that the process of continuous monitoring of the works started for the convenience of the citizens is being ensured so that the development works in the city are sustainable and the citizens can benefit from them for a long time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Murtaza Wahab rains drains

Comments

1000 characters

Mayor orders cleaning of drains before rains

PM briefed on PIA reforms

Exporters’ issues: PM for establishing one-window facilitation centres

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada’s families: FBR urged to address issue of reduction in income tax liability

O&M costs: CPPA-G accused of taking ‘unlawful’ actions against LEL

Govt to set up authority to regulate private security agencies

Savage heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

SEZs to facilitate Chinese investment: govt

Financial close of M-6: NHA approves EOT

Wagner fighters arrive in C Africa: Russian security group

Russia seizes shares of Danone and Carlsberg subsidiaries

Read more stories