River Sutlej inundates localities, destroys crops

NNI Published 17 Jul, 2023 03:47am

LAHORE: Several localities were submerged and crops sown over several acres of land were destroyed after 76, 000 cusecs of water passing through River Sutlej at Arifwala burst its banks on Sunday.

On the other hand, the water level in the river continues to rise.

Sensing gravity of the situation, several welfare organizations have come forward and are providing ration, clean drinking water and medical treatment to those affected by floods.

On the other hand, Pakistan Army in collaboration with Rangers and the civil administration has set up relief camps at several places in Bahawalnagar, Chistian and Sulemanki in view of possible floods in these areas.

Contingents of Bahawalpur Corps will remain ready with additional relief items in case water from River Sutlej spills over into surrounding localities and fields.

Different cities of Punjab, including Lahore, received rain.

While it drizzled in some parts of the provincial capital, areas such as Kalima Chowk, Barkat Market, Iqbal Town and Sabza Zar received rain.

The weather department, on the other hand, forecast there were 40 per cent chances of rain in the city. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 88.

Although the weather turned pleasant following downpour in Gujranwala and in its outskirts, still it also caused inconvenience to the people as several areas were inundated.

Meanwhile, several areas of Karachi received heavy and light rain, which brought down the temperature.

It rained heavily at several places, including Pan Mandi, Kharadar, Lee Market, Garden, Soldier Bazaar, Gurru Mandir and Lyari.

