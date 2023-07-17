BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
Women University, Swabi Chamber join hands to foster research

Recorder Report Published 17 Jul, 2023 03:47am

PESHAWAR: Women University of Swabi (WUS) and the Swabi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster research and innovation.

Representing WUS, Dr. Ome Kalsoom Afridi, Director of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC), and Muhammad Babar Hamayun, President of the SSCI, signed the MoU. This agreement aims to create new opportunities for research and innovation, while also fostering commercialization efforts.

According to the president of the Swabi Chamber of Commerce, Babar Hamayun, the major element of the partnership is the establishment of business incubation centres, saying the trade body will extend full support for the initiative. These centres will provide a conducive environment for nurturing entrepreneurial ventures and promoting startups, ultimately contributing to the economic growth of the region.

To commemorate the occasion, the SCCI organized a one-day seminar titled “e-Commerce, Amazon, and the Pakistan Trade Portal” in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority, Government of Pakistan. This seminar aimed to shed light on the potential of e-commerce and the utilization of platforms like Amazon and the Pakistan Trade Portal for trade activities.

The event witnessed active participation from WUS faculty members, including Maleeha, Ms. Sumbal, Zainab, and Sundas, along with more than 45 students from the Department of Arts and Design. The interest shown by the faculty of the university demonstrates their commitment to fostering academic and industry collaborations, promoting knowledge sharing, and equipment of students with practical insights into the evolving business landscape.

Through signing the memorandum of understanding and collaborative efforts, the university aims to further strengthen its research and innovation ecosystem, empower students and faculty members, and contribute to the socioeconomic development of the Swabi region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

