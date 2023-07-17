Key accused in Margalla rape case arrested

ISLAMABAD: After three days of shocking incident, the Islamabad Police on Sunday arrested a key accused in the case related to the alleged rape of a woman at hiking trail 3 of the capital’s Margalla Hills.

On Thursday, the Kohsar police station registered a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of the rape survivor under Section 376.

According to the FIR, the victim, who hailed from Muridke, was looking for a job and received a text from a person around two months back. The man reportedly tricked her to get a job in the education department and asked her to pay Rs 50,000.

The man then asked her to visit Rawalpindi for a job interview and he met the woman at a bus stop in Rawalpindi. The man then took the woman with her on the pretext of meeting with a senior officer who will be interviewing job applicants.

It further mentioned that the suspect took the woman to Margalla Hills’ trail 3 and raped her at gunpoint. He later hurled threats to kill her if she shares the incident with anyone. She was sent to Polyclinic along with a lady constable for a medical checkup, the FIR added.

According to the survivor, the accused who identified himself as Noman contacted her via WhatsApp around a couple of months ago. During their conversation, Noman told her he was an accountant in the education department. The woman said she was an FSC (Intermediate) and had been looking for work for some time, the police report continues.

Noman told her that there were openings in his department and he could get her the job for Rs 50,000. The woman, a resident of Muridke in Sheikhupura district, agreed to come to Islamabad for the interview with the cash.

She arrived in Rawalpindi on Wednesday and stayed with a relative. On the same day, she met Noman and paid him Rs 30,000. She was supposed to pay the remaining Rs 20,000 after getting the job, the FIR added.