BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KP govt team to participate in Kabul investment moot

Recorder Report Published 17 Jul, 2023 03:47am

PESHAWAR: A high-level delegation consisting of the officials from various subsidiaries of the Department of Industries and Commerce is going to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a three-day investment conference organized in the name of Imam Abu Hanifa at Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

The delegation is going to Afghanistan on the directives of the Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Muhammad Adnan Jalil. The conference is scheduled to begin from July 19, 2023.

The delegation of the province will highlight the incentives offered by the KP government to investors and potential sectors for investment.

The caretaker Minister of Industry was officially invited by the Peshawar-based Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah during the meeting, in the context of which he has directed the relevant officials of the department to participate in this conference.

This will be for the first time that relevant officers of the industrial sector of the province will visit Afghanistan for the purpose of promoting bilateral investment.

In this regard, the caretaker minister has said that the delegation of the province will try to attract investors from Afghanistan for investment and business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that due to common trade routes, there are vast possibilities to increase the volume of the bilateral trade between the two countries, saying they are trying to facilitate the trade and business activities of both countries in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Bilateral trade KP govt Muhammad Adnan Jalil Kabul investment Hafiz Mohibullah

Comments

1000 characters

KP govt team to participate in Kabul investment moot

PM briefed on PIA reforms

Exporters’ issues: PM for establishing one-window facilitation centres

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada’s families: FBR urged to address issue of reduction in income tax liability

O&M costs: CPPA-G accused of taking ‘unlawful’ actions against LEL

Govt to set up authority to regulate private security agencies

Savage heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

SEZs to facilitate Chinese investment: govt

Financial close of M-6: NHA approves EOT

Wagner fighters arrive in C Africa: Russian security group

Russia seizes shares of Danone and Carlsberg subsidiaries

Read more stories