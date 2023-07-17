PBF resents removal of caretaker minister in KP

PESHAWAR: Senior Vice President of Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Muhammad Riaz Khattak has urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan to revisit on his decision to de-notify care taker KP minister Adnan Jalil Khan, saying he is upright person and I personally knew him from the last many years.

According to a press release here on Sunday, Riaz Khattak said it will be the novel example if caretaker CM KP complies with the instructions of one political party which is a sheer violation of the rules for any caretaker government. The caretaker means independent and should not be prejudiced, he said.

“Further the caretaker setup has to be impartial and not have any political affiliations so that it does not try to interfere in the election process or sway it in a certain direction to run the day to day affairs.”

Riaz Khattak said Adnan Jalil has been performing well till date and his professional and academic credentials matched his ministry. He always goes on principles and I personally witnessed when we were both associated in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

It may be recalled here the caretaker KP Chief Minister signed a summary regarding the de-notification of caretaker minister of industries, commerce and technical education Adnan Jalil Khan and forwarded to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali for final approval.

There were reports that the ANP a few days ago had approached the government and asked them for de-notification of Adnan Jalil.

In a fresh summary signed by the chief minister and dispatched to the governor stated that “the observations of the Honourable Governor in Para-7 of the Summary, have been re-considered both in terms of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisors and Special Assistants to the Chief Minister (Appointment) Act, 1999.”

It further argued that the provincial caretaker government is performing its duties as per the mandate given to it under the constitution and law.

“The de-notification of the existing ‘minister is an administrative dispensation and the proposal has no financial implications and the re-shuffling. re-distribution of portfolios is in line with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Rules of Business, 1985, Article 105 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan provides that Subject to the Constitution, in the performance of his functions, the Governor shall act on and in accordance with the advice of the Cabinet, or the Chief Minister,” it was explained in the summary.

“In view of the above, the Honourable Governor may approve the following revised proposal in terms of the aforesaid Article of the Constitution: Adnan Jalil be de-notified as Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education; (ii). Matiullah, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Sports & Youth Affairs may be appointed as Caretaker Minister and as such the portfolio of Sports, Youth Affairs and Industries and Commerce, may be assigned to him; and (iii) Upon appointment of Matiullah as Caretaker Minister, Ashrafullah s/o Haji Yaqoot Khan may be appointed as Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Technical Education,” the summary read.

